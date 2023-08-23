Euchre fans, here’s a way to play a few hands while helping animals in need.

Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire is hosting a euchre tournament to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on August 29. Green Tree Brewery is located at 309 N. Cody Road in LeClaire. Sign in starts at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy in is $10 per player and there will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, as well as the Biggest Loser. Raffle items will be available for bidding.

For more information on Green Tree Brewery, click here or visit their Facebook page.