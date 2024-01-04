Think you know everything there is to know about Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia? Test your knowledge at Golden Girls Trivia!

In honor of Betty White’s birthday, five rounds of Golden Girls trivia, with ten questions each round, will be played at the Davenport Public Library. Play alone or as part of a team. Prizes will be awarded.

‘The Golden Girls’ (L-R): Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, Betty White. (AP Photo)

‌Golden Girls Trivia is Wednesday, January 17, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. This program is intended for adults, and registration is required.

