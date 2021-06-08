Playcrafters Barn Theatre has its first production in 15 months

Don Faust’s ‘Princeton’s Rage’ debuted last weekend at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline, Illinois. The play was set to hit the stage last year but was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The play centers around a man who runs into his former high school bully 30 years into the future. The play aims to tackle the lasting effects that bullying can have on a person and how the main character is able to cope with the situation. Playwright Don Faust uses his production as a platform to raise awareness and let the audience find their own takeaway.