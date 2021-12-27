Playcrafters in Moline to hold auditions Jan. 8-9 for leads of drama “Rabbit Hole”

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will hold auditions for the drama “Rabbit Hole” (2006) by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Jaclyn Marta, on Saturday, Jan. 8th from 2 p. m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Performance dates are March 18-20 and March 25-27, 2022.

In “Rabbit Hole” (which won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), we follow the aftermath of a horrible tragedy — a young child’s death. We watch how this seemingly picture-perfect family is going through the grieving process, as well as how death impacts everyone involved: the grandmother, the aunt, the parents, and the accidental perpetrator, and how we try and find peace when the unthinkable happens.

Roles are available for one male and one female, in ages ranging from 30s-40s. The only roles available are the two leads of Howie and Becca, as the other three roles have already been cast. All levels of experience are encouraged to try out, as well as people from all races and ethnicities.

For more details, visit the website at playcrafters.com (click on “Get Involved’ link) or call 309-762-0330.