Playcrafters presents different kind of odd couple in ‘Six Dance Lessons’

Playcrafters Barn Theatre (4950 35th Ave., Moline) continues their season with “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks,” a comedy by Richard Alfieri, this coming weekend and next, October 1st through October 10th.

Lily, an aging but formidable retiree, hires Michael, an acerbic dance instructor, to give her dance lessons in her condo in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida. Antagonism between a gay man and the wife of a Southern Baptist minister gives way to profound compatibility as they swing dance, tango, foxtrot, and cha-cha while sharing barbs and intimacies along with the dance steps.

The cast features Stephanie Naab, Moline, and Adam Cerny, Bettendorf. The show was choreographed by Tom Naab, Moline, and directed by Jennifer Kingry, Geneseo.

In the story, Michael and Lily learn to overcome their outward differences and discover an unlikely but profound connection. By the final lesson, Lily shares with Michael her most closely guarded secret and he shares with her his greatest gifts, his loyalty and compassion. A comedy with music and dance, the play also addresses the serious issues of ageism and intolerance.

Since its 2001 Los Angeles premiere and Broadway opening, Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks has been translated into 14 languages and has traversed the globe with productions in 24 countries. The play has established itself as an international hit and one of the most produced plays in the world.

It received its East Coast premiere in 2003 on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, and a feature-film adaptation of the play (starring Gena Rowlands and Cheyenne Jackson) premiered in 2014.

Fridays and Saturdays, doors at Playcrafters open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2. Reservations can be made by calling the Playcrafters box office at 309-762-0330 or by visiting www.playcrafters.com. General admission is $15 and military/senior admission is $13. All audience members will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.