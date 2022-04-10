Playoff hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, for the first time in five years on Wednesday when the Quad City Storm battles the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a black t-shirt and rally towel and fans can enjoy $1 beers, a news release says.

Wednesday’s game will have a “black-out” theme, inspired by the team’s home black jerseys. In addition to the giveaways at the door, fans are encouraged to wear black t-shirts, jackets and jerseys.

The Storm is the #5 seed in the SPHL’s President’s Cup Playoffs. The Marksmen secured the #4 seed with a win Saturday versus the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs.

After the game Wednesday the Storm will travel to Fayetteville, N. C. to battle the Marksmen on Friday and, if necessary, Saturday.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be purchased here or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.