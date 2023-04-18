A mother is trying desperately to find her son who disappeared over the weekend.

Cristian Martinez, 20, was last seen on Saturday in an alley behind a bar in Iowa City.

Martinez’s phone appears to be off or out of battery.

No one has been able to reach him.

Local 4 News spoke with Martinez’ mother. She says she first became worried when she didn’t hear from her son Friday night, knowing he was in Iowa City with friends,

“Well Cris, not because he was my son, he was very serious,” Evelia Salamanca said. “He didn’t like getting into other people’s business. He mainly focused on work and home and working out. And here at home he spent most of his time in his room, if he wasn’t working out. “

Cris’ mother also has a message for those who have helped with the search.

“Well, more than anything I want to give thanks to all of his friends,” Salamanca said. “Yesterday we went to look for him in Iowa City. The cameras there showed that he was near the bars, and we went looking for him and we didn’t see anything. We were all over the parks by the bridges. All of his friends and family.”

Anyone with any information on Martinez’ whereabouts is asked to call police.