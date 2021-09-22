Pleasant Valley earns National Blue Ribbon School status

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday recognized 325 schools – including Pleasant Valley High School – as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, a news release from the Pleasant Valley Community School District says.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

PVHS, which was nominated by the state, is one of only five schools in Iowa to earn this recognition. The school earned the status for being an Exemplary High-Performing School, the release says.

Watch Wednesday’s announcement here.