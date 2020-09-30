Pleasant Valley, Eldridge students join ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ on The Adler stage

From left are Lila Teitle, Thi Phan, Madison Brady and Kaitlyn Wood, the student quartet who will play on the Adler stage. Photo by Justin Teitle.

When the touring show “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” comes to the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 20, a string quartet from Pleasant Valley and North Scott high schools will join the professional musicians on stage.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brits Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform six songs with the bands, according to a news release.

Pleasant Valley High School senior Madison Brady, junior Lila Teitle and sophomore Thi Phan and North Scott High School junior Kaitlyn Wood will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

Quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Quad City Youth Symphony. Members consistently score high marks at state and regional solo and ensemble festivals.

The producers of “Beatles vs. Stones” approached Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles Music Director Ernesto Estigarribia looking for a quartet that could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.

The quartet:

Madison Brady, 17, has been playing cello for eight years. She is a member of the City Youth Symphony. She earned Division One ratings at the Iowa State Solo and Ensemble Festival. Madison is an active member of her church and participates in its youth group, brass ensemble playing French horn and as a solo instrumentalist playing cello.

Thi Phan, 15, has been playing violin for three years. She is a member of the school’s orchestra and Youth Symphony Orchestra. Thi enjoys dancing ballet in her free time.

Lila Teitle, 16, has been playing violin for nine and a half years. She is a member of the Quad City Youth Symphony. She has participated in state solo and ensemble competitions with both full orchestra and strings divisions. Lila is on Pleasant Valley High’s trap=shooting team, student council and a member of the Unite Club.

Kaitlyn Wood, 16,has been playing viola for five years. She is a member of the Quad City Youth Symphony. Kaitlyn has participated in a small group solo festival. where she won a blue ribbon and has earned division one ratings. She enjoys playing golf, participating in theater, speech and choir at North Scott High School.

The show will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, with tickets at $35/$45/$55, plus ticket fees, available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd St., Davenport. The Adler Theatre has COVID-19 protocols and socially distanced seating in place.