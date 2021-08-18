Pleasant Valley expecting unpredictable school year

Kids in Iowa go back to school Monday.

The state is one of eight that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates. That adds to the challenges for school administrators trying to keep kids safe.

The plan is to have every student on campus with no mask requirement. This comes as cases of the delta variant are ramping up.

If 10 percent of attendance is out because of an outbreak, they would have to work with the Iow Department of Education for what options they have.

“What I do know is that you can not go 100% online because those days would not count towards your 180 days that you need to have,” said Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley superintendent.

The school year also comes as all types of industries are experiencing staffing shortages.

All the unpredictable factors are challenges they are preparing to face starting Monday.

“Most of the parents that we’re hearing from right now are very concerned and the concern being just the unknown and especially at the 12 and under when it’s unvaccinated,” he said. “If you can mask, please mask if that helps you feel comfortable in keeping your children safe.”