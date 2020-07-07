Pleasant Valley High School cancels live 2020 graduation ceremony due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Pleasant Valley Community School District announced via Facebook Tuesday that their upcoming live graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 has been canceled.

“Due to the increased cases of COVID among our students and the community, we do not want to jeopardize the health of our families,” said the school district in a Facebook post. “It is not wise to have over 1,000 students and family members in our stadium as the cases continue to increase.”

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, July 11.

Pleasant Valley Community School District says diplomas will be handed out to each student on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week during the times they would have picked up their tickets for the ceremony.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly,” added the school district. “It is a disappointment for us as much as it is for your student and your family. This is truly unfortunate for our students, and we apologize that we are not able to hold a live ceremony.”

Students and families can still view Pleasant Valley High School’s virtual Class of 2020 graduation ceremony here.