Pleasant Valley moving to “pass or fail” system for the semester

Some parents and students brought their complaints tonight to the Pleasant Valley school district about plans to change its grading system.

The plan is to grade students on a pass or fail basis this semester in response to the pandemic.

Students say they’re concerned the move will hurt their ability to raise their GPA for post-secondary educational opportunities.

“It’s not fair because the students will receive an ‘S’ on their transcript instead of a letter grade. And it also doesn’t impact their GPA.” Kendall Jarvis, a junior at Pleasant Valley High said. “There’s other reasons like scholarships. Students were looking to raise their GPA and now they can’t.”

Administrators say colleges won’t hold it against students for not having traditional grades.

“We hope that in this situation of a pass/fail system, that universities will look at this and say ok, we see that kids had a pass/fail, what do their seven semesters look like?” Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley’s superintendent said. “And what’s their GPA at that time? And during that off semester, what courses did they take to help them be successful?”

Jarvis says she’d like to see students having the choice to pick whether they want a pass/fail grade or a letter grade.

The district currently has no plans to make any more changes.