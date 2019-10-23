Pleasant Valley ranked the top school district in Iowa

Pleasant Valley has been named as the top school district in Iowa according to MSN. They graduate 97% of their students while 93% are proficient in math and 89% are proficient in reading.

The Pleasant Valley school district has 7 schools with a total of 4,870 students. The teachers have done a great job of preparing students for the real world and their next chapter after high school. They help provide them many skills which includes helping them become problem solvers, innovative thinkers, and critical thinkers.

One of the most important things for the district is to try and keep teachers in the Pleasant Valley community for their whole career. The average salary for teachers in the district is $59,598.