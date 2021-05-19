Pleasant Valley school board narrowly votes to keep masks for end of school year

The Pleasant Valley school board decided students will need to continue wearing masks for the end of the school year.

It was a four to three vote in favor of keeping the current policy in place at a meeting Tuesday night.

Some parents expressed their frustration with the policy during public comment. One PV teacher also said they were concerned about the district sharing the vaccination status of employees.

Earlier this year, some changes were been made to relax COVID-19 guidelines, such as removing lunch tables dividers. Kids also don’t have to wear a mask at recess.