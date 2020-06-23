Pleasant Valley teen arrested for burglary, theft incidents in Bettendorf

A Pleasant Valley teen is now facing multiple charges in connection with a series of burglary and theft incidents that occurred over a four-day time span this past week in Bettendorf.

On Monday, Bettendorf Police detectives located 18-year-old Sebastian M. Landrum in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was driving in the area of Eastern Avenue and Parkview Lane in Davenport.

A traffic stop was made, and Landrum fled from the vehicle on foot, where he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Based on the investigation and items found in his possession at the time of his arrest, Landrum was charged with 11 charges and transported to the Scott County Jail without bond.

An initial investigation was conducted by the Bettendorf Police Department last week after reports of attempted burglaries to residences and vehicles, as well as burglaries to residences and theft of vehicles.

These incidents occurred during the late evening hours of Thursday, June 18 through the early morning hours on Friday, June 19, and then again during the late evening hours of Saturday, June 20 through the early morning hours on Sunday, June 21.

Police say these crimes occurred in the lower southeast portion of Bettendorf and lower Pleasant Valley.