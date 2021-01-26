Plow drivers have been working non stop after last night’s storm, but snow isn’t their only challenge.

Chad has been working for the City of Rock Island for about 13 years and every winter storm brings long hours of work.

“Started at 7. worked a 12-hour shift yesterday. The night shift came in and worked a 12-hour shift last night then we’re going to do a 12 and we’re going to come and work some tonight some more,” said Chad.

Cleaning the roads comes with some obstacles.

“This is probably the biggest obstacle. When we get into dead ends like this you have to back out of course. We have kids over here, people shoveling, you’ve got to watch out for – you certainly don’t want to hit anybody or cars or trucks,” said Chad. “When we’re cleaning up our corners we’re doing a whole lot of backing up and if there’s a car there and we don’t see it could be too late.”

Chad has a tip for drivers to make their job easier.

“Give us space just give us space cause you know is someone is on my tail right now and I don’t see them. I’ve had them where I can’t even see the car behind,” said Chad.