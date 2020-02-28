Podcast: Vicki Crompton-Tetter after watching ‘When the Killer Comes Clean’

Vicki Crompton-Tetter sat down with Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle after watching the Mickle Communications documentary, “When the Killer Comes Clean,” which aired on Local 4 on Thursday night.

In it, Mark Smith, the man who killed her daughter Jennifer in 1986, answered questions Crompton-Tetter had been asking for decades for the first time.

Now, Crompton-Tetter shares her thoughts in a podcast recorded on February 27, 2020. Listen here:

