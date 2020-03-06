Podcast: Will Carius Local News Posted: Mar 6, 2020 / 02:10 PM CST / Updated: Mar 6, 2020 / 02:59 PM CST Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle sat down with Pleasant Valley graduate Will Carius and spoke about his future plans after attending Monmouth College. Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle sat down with Pleasant Valley graduate Will Carius and spoke about his future plans after attending Monmouth College. Will Carius sat down with Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle to discuss basketball, life and his future. The podcast was recorded on March 6, 2020. Listen here: