A unique “Spoken Word” event will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at Augustana College’s Gerber Center, 3435 9½ Avenue, Rock Island, in the fourth-floor coffee house.

The free event will feature a performance by local spoken word artist, Aubrey Barnes. Poems from incarcerated students in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) will also be read.

Rock Island spoken word artist Aubrey Banes (photo by Jonathan Turner).

APEP students wrote poetry last fall in their class with Augsutana professor Rebecaa Wee, and designed and produced a collection of their poems at the end of this term, religion professor Jason Mahn said Wednesday.

Another formerly incarcerated student, David Staples, will be reading the poems on behalf of his incarcerated classmates at tonight’s event. David served 29 years in prison for a crime that he did not commit, and is now a full-time student on Augustana’s main campus, Mahn said.

Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) is a full-time bachelor’s degree program at the East Moline Correctional Center (EMCC), a minimum-security facility for men. Coursework started in 2021 for a cohort of 10 men.

The Augustana Prison Education Program has 22 students from all over Illinois and 18 college faculty have taught a course at East Moline Correctional Center this school year.

In spring 2022, the Higher Learning Commission accredited APEP at EMCC as an official second location of Augustana College.

Currently, APEP is underway with a second cohort of 22 new students from all over Illinois and a plan to enroll 16-20 new students each fall. In the 2022-23 academic year, 18 Augustana faculty have taught a course in the prison.

Parking for tonight’s event is available in Lot J off 34th Street. For more information on APEP, click HERE.