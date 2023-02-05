Submissions for the 34th annual Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest are being accepted through March 9.

Poems must be original, previously unpublished and no more than two pages. Contestants may enter only one poem, and teachers may submit poems on behalf of students. Writers must live within 200 miles of Carl Sandburg College District 518 or have attended Sandburg, according to a news release.

The contest includes four divisions: elementary (grades 1-5), junior (grades 6-8), intermediate (grades 9-12) and adult. To submit your poem, visit here.

For more information, contact English instructor Sharon Trotter-Martin at strotter-martin@sandburg.edu.