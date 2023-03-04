The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will support Special Olympics Illinois athletes, according to a news release.

Rock Island‘s Polar Plunge will take place at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd, Rock Island, on Sunday, March 12. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the plunge starting at 2 p.m. Participants can register here and can find additional information here.

This year, participants have two ways to take the plunge. They can attend one of the many in-person plunges hosted by Special Olympics Illinois, or they can choose to Create Your Own Plunge in their local community. Registration for both options is available here.

Participants are asked to use the hashtag #PlungeIllinois to showcase their efforts through pictures and video, as well as to tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok at @specialolympicsillinois.

Registered participants must raise a minimum of $100 to plunge and receive the 2023 Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Those who raise more than $100 may earn other incentives and prizes.

For more information, contact the Region F Plunge Director, Jennifer Davis, at jdavis@soill.org.