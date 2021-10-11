Polar plunging for Special Olympics

Some very “cool” QC swimmers will take a plunge to help out Special Olympics Iowa!

The Davenport Polar Plunge returns on Saturday, on November 6 at Scott County Park. The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity to show support for Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a dip in ice-cold waters.

“We are very excited to be returning to in-person events and holding the Davenport Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners,” said Megan Filipi, Law Enforcement Torch Run director. “New this year – participants will be plunging in our state-of-the-art mobile plunge unit.”

Individuals and groups can participate in the plunge, but if plunging into frigid water is not your cup of tea, you can register as a chicken to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes. Prizes will be awarded at the post-party, and participants can enjoy food, drinks and music while warming up.

Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties of Iowa. Twenty-three Olympic-style sports are offered to more than 14,500 athletes and Unified partners year-round. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health, school, and leadership programs, individuals with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential and experience inclusion in their communities every day.

The Davenport Polar Plunge is Saturday, November 6 at Scott County Park. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m., and the plunge is at 1:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue to provide year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for Special Olympic athletes and Unified partners across Iowa.

For more information, or to register, click here.