Police: 18-year-old shot up victim’s car, now faces felony charges

UPDATE: After a vehicle was riddled with bullet holes in October, an 18-year-old Davenport man was being held Wednesday on felony charges.

Esteban Bernal faces felony charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Oct. 30, Davenport police came to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of gunfire, the arrest affidavit says.

Officers found five .380 caliber casings in the street and an unoccupied vehicle that had bullet holes in its driver’s side. The owner said there were no bullet holes in the vehicle when it was parked.

During an investigation, detectives learned of a suspect and suspect vehicle that stemmed from an earlier altercation between the victim and Bernal.

The suspect vehicle was seen in the area of the shooting.

Detectives executed a search warrant for Bernal, the suspect vehicle and a residence.

On Monday detectives found Bernal on foot in the area of Sylvan and East 10th Street with a Davis Industries .380 caliber handgun. He does not have a weapons permit.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Bernal admitted he was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He said he went to his residence, got his handgun and drove to the victim’s residence with the intention of shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Bernal said the gun he had was the same gun he used in the shooting Oct. 30.

He admitted firing several rounds at the unoccupied vehicle. Bernal said he did this to scare the victim so they “know not to mess with him.”

The victim’s vehicle was parked on the street in front of several occupied residences.

Bernal’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11 in Scott County Court.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police found shell casings and a parked car with damage while they investigated a gunfire incident shortly after midnight Saturday at East 6th and Iowa streets, Davenport.

Police continued to search for casings and also examined parked cars in the area. Police said witnesses heard the gunfire but did not see anything. There were no reports of injuries.

Shots fired in Davenport at East 6th Street and Iowa. Officers have found a couple shell casings so far and are looking for damage on parked cars.

