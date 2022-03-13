A 19-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he displayed a loaded gun from his waistband Saturday night in a Davenport bar.

Kaedyn Kruse faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts – firearm, court records say.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were working off-duty at a bar on the 300 block of West 3rd Street. Another off-duty officer said a person drinking in the bar next door displayed a handgun at him from his waistband, an arrest affidavit says.

A witness identified Kruse, who had a drink in each hand. After an officer removed the drinks from him, Kruse tried to run off, then was taken to the ground, the affidavit says.

He refused to put his hands behind his back and comply with officers’ commands. Kruse tried several times to reach for his waistband, the affidavit says.

Once Kruse was in handcuffs, officers found a semi-automatic handgun in his front right shorts pocket under his pants. The handgun was a Sig Sauer with a magazine in it, loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police say Kruse had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Kruse, who was released on bond, is set to appear in court on March 31 in Scott County Court.