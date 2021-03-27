Police: 2 Blue Grass men had drugs, shotgun, with baby nearby

Two Blue Grass men have been released on bond after police say they has psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun, with a baby nearby.

Tanner Duncan, 23, faces felony charges of child endangerment and manufacture of psilocybin.

Brady Wolfe, 33, faces a felony charge of hosting a drug house and possession with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

About 1 p.m. Friday, a search warrant was executed on the 300 block of East Parkway Drive, Blue Grass.

Wolfe, Duncan and Wolfe’s 1-year-old child were present, an arrest affidavit said.

Police found 22.5 grams of marijuana wax, “an abundance of drug paraphernalia,” a shotgun and ammunition, and psilocybin mushrooms. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Duncan admitted to marijuana use and sometimes purchasing marijuana from Wolfe.

Duncan also admitted to growing psilocybin mushrooms in his bedroom, ownership of syringes containing psilocybin mushroom spores and storing some of the items in the garage area.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Wolfe admitted possession of the marijuana and being involved with marijuana sales.

“Wolfe’s child’s bedroom is directly next to the bedroom where Wolfe’s marijuana and drug paraphernalia items were stored,” the affidavit says.