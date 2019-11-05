Police: 2 found dead from gunshots to head were murder-suicide

UPDATE: Police announced Tuesday they discovered Brittney Long and her former boyfriend, Duane J. Briggs, 24, of Freeport, dead from gunshot wounds to the head. Preliminary investigation results indicate Briggs shot Long and then shot himself, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. The Sterling Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

