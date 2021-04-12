Police: 3 juveniles in custody Monday after stealing car

Three juvenile suspects were in custody after police say they stole a car shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in the area of McKinley Avenue and South Farragut Avenue, Davenport.
The juveniles ran from what police say was a stolen car found on the 200 block of Thornwood Avenue, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, saw officers investigate the scene and search the vehicle for evidence.
