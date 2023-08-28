While the numbers of car thefts across the QCA have fluctuated, one thing is certain – Kia and Hyundai cars remain on the top of the list. Experts say they’re easier to steal because of their ignitions, and more than 100 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen this year. Projection are that over 680 cars will be stolen by the end of the year, an increase of over 100 from last year.

As Local 4’s Michael Frachalla reports, help from local law enforcement is on the way to hopefully keep those numbers down.