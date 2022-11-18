A 37-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he approached a bar with a gun in his hand after an assault.

Vernon Reed, Jr., faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.

Vernon Reed Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the AKA Bar, 3811 Harrison St., in reference to an assault, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Reed assaulted a staff member at the bar, shoving her forcefully, an arrest affidavit says. Security escorted him from the bar.

“During this incident he stated that he would kill the staff member he had assaulted,” police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, outside of the bar, Reed noticed the firearms that security had on their belts and said “Oh, you have your guns ready? I’ll go get mine.” Police allege he then went to his car and retrieved a handgun and began to approach the bar entrance with the gun in his hand.

Security held him at gunpoint until he eventually put his gun into his waistband, according to affidavits. Officers arrived and detained him and secured the weapon.

Reed was released to appear Dec. 7 in Scott County Court.