Police, ambulance at Christmas Eve crash

Police were at a crash that slowed up traffic in the area of 53rd and Brady Street about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Although Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw an ambulance at the scene, we do not know whether there were injuries. At least one car had extensive damage to its back portion.

