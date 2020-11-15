Police: Armed suspect threatened victim, led police on foot chase through quiet neighborhood Saturday

A Chicago man faces numerous felony charges after police say they chased him through a quiet Davenport neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ronald Sawyer, 28, faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while participating in a felony; and misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, and having no insurance.

The arrest affidavit says:

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of Warren Street for a disturbance.

Police say Sawyer entered the residence with the intention to commit a felony. He kicked in the locked front door to the home while in possession of a Springfield handgun.

Sawyer was participating in a burglary of the residence when he displayed the gun and waved it around.

While he was inside, he said he was going to shoot a victim, who was in fear and had to retreat to a locked bathroom to get away from him.

Related story: What happened earlier Saturday Police seek gun after suspect runs through neighborhood Saturday

Sawyer has at least two prior felony convictions out of Illinois from 2015.

He was leaving the scene of the incident driving a blue 2014 Chevy Malibu when officers tried to stop him by activating emergency lights and ”audible signal to stop,” but Sawyer accelerated away from the officers.

Officers chased Sawyer for several blocks at speeds 25 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit.

Sawyer lost of the control of the vehicle, struck a house, then fled on foot from the car while being pursued by officers.

Police gave him commands to stop, but he refused.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene, where two witnesses said they saw a man with a gun running in yards and down the street in the area of Marquette Street and 37th and 38th Street. Police were on the scene for some time talking with neighbors and searching the area with a K-9.

The neighborhood is usually quiet, another neighbor said.

During the foot chase one officer injured his knee, causing pain and swelling.

The arrest affidavit says further proceedings are set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County Court, where a preliminary hearing will be 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Sawyer was being held Sunday on $40,000 bond in Scott County Jail.