Police: Armed teens committed robberies, burglary

After several people were robbed at gunpoint in different incidents, two Davenport teenagers face felony charges.

Austin Hanson-Gales, 18, shown here, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Malachi Howard, 17, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm. Howard’s photo was not provided.

Additionally, Howard was charged with two more counts of first-degree robbery for two separate armed robberies.

According to police and arrest affidavits:

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of West 14th Street after a robbery about 5:30 a.m.

Officers say Howard approached a victim in a vehicle, got out of a driver’s seat and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding money and keys to the victim’s vehicle.

Howard took about $90 from the victim but was unable to get the keys and took off in the vehicle he arrived in.

Then, shortly after 8:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Quercus Lane for a robbery that happened about 6 a.m. Howard and a second defendant arrived in a car and approached a victim standing outside a residence.

Howard pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet, which the victim said he didn’t have.

Howard then ordered the victim in the residence and took a purse belonging to a second victim, along with cell phones of both victims.

Howard then left the scene.

Both victims from the incidents on Friday identified Howard through a photo lineup consisting of the defendant and five other people of similar appearance. Both victims also identified Howard as being in possession of a firearm during the incidents.

Howard has several felony convictions with the most recent Nov. 7, 2018, in Scott County on Nov. 7, 2018, and that prevents him from legally having a gun.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 500 block of East 15th Street about a burglary. Officers say Howard and Austin Hanson-Gales, 18, forced entry into a residence with people inside.

Hanson-Gales approached a boy and pointed a handgun at him, demanding he empty his pockets.

Howard and Hanson-Gales then forced the victim into a closet and proceeded to take items from within the home before they ran away on foot.

The victim’s mother saw Howard and Hanson-Gales leaving the residence. Police caught two people matching the description after a short foot pursuit that ended in the 1100 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.

A stolen handgun was found in the path they ran down, and they had items from the home.

The boy and his mother identified Howard.

Both teens were being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”