Police arrest 3 juveniles, recover gun after Bettendorf-to-Davenport stolen-car chase

Police have arrested three juveniles and recovered a gun after a stolen Jeep led a chase from Bettendorf to Davenport on Monday.

The incidents began early in the morning, a news release says. Shortly after 8 a.m. on the 3100 block of Windsor Drive, Bettendorf, a black 2007 Ford Edge was stolen after it was left running in the driveway.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., the vehicle was left unoccupied at 61st Street and Appomattox Road in Davenport. It was towed from the scene.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m., in the 2700 block of Greenway Drive, Bettendorf, a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee was stolen after it was left running in a driveway. The owner came outside and, after trying to intervene and unsuccessfully stop a suspect from stealing it, suffered a minor injury.

A gray Hyundai previously had been reported stolen from Davenport earlier that morning. It, too, was left behind and recovered in the area of where the Jeep was stolen.

About 9 a.m., Davenport police found the Jeep and tried to stop it, but the driver kept going.

Davenport police pursued the Jeep. About 15 minutes after they tried to stop it, it crashed into a utility pole at 1st and Howell Streets.

Three boys ran from the Jeep. Davenport police apprehended all three and charged them with first-degree theft.

One of the juveniles was transported to the Scott County Jail, because he previously was adjudicated as an adult. The other two were transported to Scott County Juvenile Detention. One had warrants out of Rock Island County.

A gun was recovered near the spot where the juveniles ran from the Jeep.