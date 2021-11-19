Police arrest arson suspect late Thursday

A 36-year-old Rock Island man was held Friday on an arson charge after firefighter extinguished flames on a tire and found evidence of another fire on a porch Thursday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, the Rock Island Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on the 2100 block of 4th Avenue.

Firefighters saw someone standing next to a tire ablaze on the sidewalk. Firefighters extinguished the fire and responding officers identified the man as Alexander J. Roberts.

While they checked the area, officers found evidence of another fire that had been set on the porch of an abandoned building in the 2100 block of 4th Ave., police told Local 4 News.

The porch damage was minor. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, Roberts faces charges of arson and disorderly conduct, Rock Island Police said.

Roberts was being held without bond Friday until he appears before a judge Saturday morning Rock Island County Court, jail officials said.