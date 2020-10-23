Police arrest Davenport man with gun, meth

After police found a weapon in his waistband, a Davenport man faces a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Donald James Ricklefs, 48, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded to the 300 block of Jason Way shortly after midnight Friday in response to a report of a man in a Chevy Tahoe threatening a woman with a handgun.

Police saw Ricklefs in a parking lot in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and blocked in the vehicle to perform a “felony stop” on it.

Ricklefs, a felon, complied with officers and got out of the car. He was handcuffed and patted down for weapons.

Officers found a loaded black Taurus .38 revolver in his waistband. Ricklefs did not have a permit to carry the gun.

Ricklefs was convicted of operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third in 2007. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ricklefs admitted he was a felon in possession of the handgun.

When Ricklefs got out of the vehicle, he dropped a baggie containing 1.35 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Ricklefs, released on his own recognizance, is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Nov. 19.

