Police arrest Illinois suspect after Friday shooting

A 20-year-old Carman, Illinois, man faces a felony charge after another person suffered a gunshot wound in Burlington, Iowa.

Paul James McGriff faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. He was being held Saturday at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Burlington police responded to a report of gunfire on the 1200 block of Agency street, a news release says.

Officers found someone who had suffered a “lower-extremity” non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured person, who has not been identified, was transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department Problem-Oriented Policing Unit and Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location and began investigating the shooting.

Detectives identified McGriff as a suspect.