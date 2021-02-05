Police arrest man on multiple drug charges

On Friday, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of North 8th Street in Burlington in reference to a subject that was trafficking large amounts of narcotics.

Arrested was Milton Cleon Davis, 47, of Burlington. He was charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (Class C felony)

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (Class D felony)

Two counts of deliver of a controlled substance – heroin (Class C felony)

Two counts of drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony)

Davis is currently being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center awaiting a court appearance.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit were the agencies involved in the execution of the search warrant.