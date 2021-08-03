Police arrest mother, seek father, after boy reported missing was locked in bathroom

After police discovered a Moline boy had been locked in a bathroom intermittently over a year’s time, officers seek the child’s father and his mother is in jail.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. June 1, Moline Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Moline, to investigate a report of a missing boy.

About 8:45 p.m., the boy was found at a business in the 2000 block of 1st Street A in Moline.

The Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Unit discovered the boy had been locked in a bathroom in his home at intervals over the course of a year’s time. Police say he kicked open the bathroom door and escaped June 1.

Statements from family members and physical evidence at the residence corroborate what the boy said, according to police.

Police consider the boy’s parents, 36-year-old Cherysse Heritage and 34-year-old Adam Heritage, of Moline, as suspects.

The Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office charged Cherysse Heritage with unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony; harassment of a witness, a Class 2 felony; and endangering the health/life of a child, a misdemeanor.

Cherysse Heritage is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $20,000 bond (10% applies.)

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Adam Heritage with two counts of unlawful restraint, harassment of a witness, and endangering the health/life of a child.

Adam Heritage is wanted on the charges and, as of Tuesday afternoon, was not yet in custody, police said. His bond also has been set at $20,000 (10% applies.)

Police ask anyone with information about the unlawful restraint or Adam Heritage’s whereabouts to contact the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigations Division at 309-524-2155, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app P3 Tips.

The Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office assisted Moline Police during the investigation.