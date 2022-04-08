The Sterling Police Department has announced the arrest of Aurelio A. Mancera, 30, of Sterling, on a Whiteside County warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

Mancera was taken into custody on Thursday without incident, according to a news release.

The arrest is the result of an investigation that began in June of 2021. Mancera allegedly sexually abused a girl who, at the time of the incident, was younger than 13, the release says.

Mancera posted $10,000 cash – 10 percent of the $100,000 bond – and was released pending a court date set for May 9, 2022.

Sterling Police were assisted in the investigation by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney ‘s Office.