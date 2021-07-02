Police arrest suspect on warrants, find handgun in his possession

A 34-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple felony charges after police found him with a gun when he was taken into custody on multiple warrants.

Davantres Moore faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, stalking – violation of protective order, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic-third, second-degree attempted burglary and misdemeanor charges that include an interstate detainer, violation of a court order-domestic/protective order, and domestic assault with injury.

Officers saw Moore at 3:45 p.m. Thursday when he left the bathroom at the Kwik Star, 2850 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Moore had warrants for first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and stalking, police say in the arrest affidavit.

After he was taken into custody for the warrants, officers found he had a 9 mm Beretta handgun.

Moore, held on a total $43,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear July 22 in Scott County Court.

