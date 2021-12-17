Police arrest two on burglary, theft charges

Dixon Police have arrested two Dixon men in connection with burglary and theft incidents.

Andrew L. Ford, 28, and Jeremy M. Casiano, 27, face charges of burglary, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage to property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bond for Ford’s arrest warrant was set at $50,000 and bond on Casiano’s arrest warrant was set at $20,000, police say in a news release.

About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dixon Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 100 block of East 1st Street. After officers met with the business owner, it was determined that cash and oher property was taken from the business.

During the course of the investigation, Ford and Casiano were developed as suspects for the burglary, the release says.

Ford and Casiano were arrested Friday on outstanding arrest warrants. Ford was located at a residence in the 1900 block of West 3rd Street and Casiano was located at a residence in the 600 block of West 3rd Street, the release says.

They were being held in Lee County Jail on Friday.

Police ask anyone with information about illegal activity to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.