Police ask for help after Gasland armed robbery

Police are asking for your help after a Gasland was robbed in Burlington early Monday morning.

Officers of the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the gas station in the 1000 block of Summer Street around 2:28 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said two men entered the store armed with a handgun, demanded cash and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects were last seen running north from the front of the store.

Footage from video surveillance cameras supported those statements, according to police. You can see more photos here:

Anyone with information pertaining to this robbery is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.