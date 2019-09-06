Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Sterling Police and Dixon Police are dealing with similar break-ins and robberies of gaming machines at local bars on Thursday and are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The Sterling Police Department was called around 10:39 a.m. to investigate a burglary that occurred at Johnny’s Bar and Grill at 707 Freeport Road in Sterling.

Employees had noticed a break-in by a man who cameras showed forcefully entered the business around 4:49 a.m., broke into a gaming machine and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

While investigating the burglary to Johnny’s Bar and Grill, Sterling Police learned the Dixon Police Department was investigating a burglary that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to Shamrock Pub at 1401 Chicago Avenue, where police believe the same man forced entry into the business, broke into a gaming machine, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dixon and Sterling Police Departments are asking anyone with any information regarding the burglaries to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640, Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411, Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 877-625-7867 or the Lee County Crimestoppers at 888-Caught U (888-228-4488).