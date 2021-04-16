UPDATE: Teen last seen in Milan found

UPDATE: According to an update from the family Friday evening, Kaitlyn was found and appears to be fine.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Milan Police Department is working with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department to find the whereabouts of a missing local teen.

14-year-old Kaitlyn Morrison-Jones was last around noon on Sunday, April 11, in Milan.

Morrison-Jones is 5’6″ tall, 135 pounds and has brown hair with an undercut and blue eyes.

She is considered to be a runaway and may be with an older male in Milan or Rock Island.

If you have any information, please contact the Milan Police Department at 309-787-8520 or the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-732-2677.