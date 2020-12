Moline police ask the community’s help in finding Kimberly Planthaber, 55, reported missing Wednesday to Moline police.

The police department Facebook page says Planthaber possibly is experiencing “an episode of mental confusion, and is without several of her necessary medications.”

She last was seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, with hair similar to how it is shown in the photo, near 37th Street and 10th Avenue, Moline.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.