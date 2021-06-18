Police ask for help to identify bank-robbery suspect

The Rock Island Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify a bank-robbery suspect.

About 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a holdup alarm at the U. S. Bank at 3411 18th Ave., a news release says.

A masked suspect had entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then walked out of the bank and got into a white pickup truck last seen traveling north on 35th Street from the bank.

The suspect is believed to be a white man about 5’5” tall, thin build, wearing a red Iowa State ball cap, black-and-gray striped mask, dark-colored Illinois State hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneaker with white stripes, possibly Nike brand.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the robbery in cooperation with the FBI and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspect or provide information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.