Police ask for public’s help in Friday bank robbery investigation

Davenport Police ask the public’s help with an investigation of a bank robbery Friday evening.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly Road, for a report of a bank robbery, a news release says.

Preliminary information indicates someone entered the business and demanded money from a teller. The suspect then fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the release says.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has other information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online here.