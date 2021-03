Sterling police asked residents Monday to avoid an area where repairs on a gas leak continued.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sterling police responded to the area of 1st Avenue and East Lefevre to assist with a gas leak.

Roadways are shut down between Locust Street and 2nd Avenue on East Lefevre and from East 15th Street northbound to East Lefevre on 1st Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.