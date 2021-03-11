Police asking for help identifying distributors of controversial fliers

Police in Monmouth and Galesburg are asking for the public’s help for information to find the person or persons responsible for distributing controversial fliers in their communities.

Residents in Monmouth, Galesburg and Knoxville have reported receiving the letters that contain racist and divisive language..

The letters were often left in the driveway of private residences in plastic bags containing rocks to weigh them down. No property damage was reported with the distribution of the letters.

Both police departments are asking the public for any security camera footage or information they may have that will help identify the distributors of these letters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either police department.