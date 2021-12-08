Police at 2 locations after gunfire damages car Wednesday night

Davenport police examine a car with at least two bullet holes Wednesday night in the parking lot of KFC. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Davenport police were in two locations shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday after a car was damaged by gunfire.

Several squad cars were in the Iowa-bound lane near the foot of the Centennial Bridge. Broken glass was scattered in the roadway.

At the corner of Locust and Main streets, Davenport, police took photos of a blue car in the parking lot of KFC. The vehicle appeared to have at least two bullet holes.

Police examined a vehicle that appeared to be damaged by gunfire Wednesday night. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Police did not say whether the incidents are related. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.

Heavy police presence and shattered glass in the Iowa bound roadway near the foot of the Centennial Bridge. pic.twitter.com/FFCjNQJcFm — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 9, 2021