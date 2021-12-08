Police at 2 locations after gunfire damages car Wednesday night

Davenport police were in two locations shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday after a car was damaged by gunfire.
Several squad cars were in the Iowa-bound lane near the foot of the Centennial Bridge. Broken glass was scattered in the roadway.
At the corner of Locust and Main streets, Davenport, police took photos of a blue car in the parking lot of KFC. The vehicle appeared to have at least two bullet holes.
Police did not say whether the incidents are related.